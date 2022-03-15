$30 million golf and entertainment venue opening in downtown Indianapolis in June

INDIANAPOLIS — A new 58,500 square-foot entertainment venue will be opening along the White River in downtown Indianapolis in June.

With golf, live music, a beer garden, restaurant, and bar, Back 9 Golf & Entertainment is dubbing itself as downtown Indy's "fourth stadium."

Flite Golf & Entertainment is powering Back 9, near West Morris and Drover Streets, with "superior" golf technology, according to a release from Back 9. The company boasts that Indy's Back 9 location will include 75 climate-controlled golf bays and a three-story golf range.

The music pavilion at the multi-use development can fit up to 350 people. The venue plans to host weekly live performances, including a lineup of Indianapolis-based artists.

Photo Provided: Back 9 Golf & Entertainment A rendering of Back 9 Golf & Entertainment entrance.

Photo Provided: Back 9 Golf & Entertainment/TECH 5 A rendering of Back 9 Golf & Entertainment.

Neal Burnett, the founder of Back 9, wrote in a statement that Back 9's Indy location is just the beginning of his company's expansion to the Midwest.

“Developing Back 9 near downtown’s riverfront was a deliberate revitalization effort to connect this area with central Indiana residents and beyond,” Burnett said.

According to a release from Back 9, it is starting to take golf bay reservations. Although an exact opening date in June has yet to be announced as of this article, the entertainment venue will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.

