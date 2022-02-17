Golfing center in development in West Indianapolis near White River

INDIANAPOLIS — West Indianapolis will soon be home to a sports entertainment development that's expected to bring dozens of jobs to the area.

It's called Back 9 Golf & Entertainment and it's expected to open in May of this year.

It is slated to host 75 golf bays, a restaurant, a beer garden and a meeting space, once complete.

The 58,500 square foot development is being built just along the White River, near West Morris and Dover streets.

That of town took a bit hit after a GM stamping plant closed in 2011. The space has stayed vacant, with plants for pharmaceutical company Elanco to go there.

People who live in the area are hopeful it's a sign of good things to come for their neighborhood.

The venue is owned by Paul Page and is a technology and operational partner with Dallas-based Flite Golf & Entertainment, founded by James Vollbrecht, the company's Chief Technology Officer.