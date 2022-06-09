Baby's listed among Top 25 Drag Brunches in the U.S.

INDIANAPOLIS — In celebration of Pride Month, Yelp released a list of the Top 25 Drag Brunches in the United States, and one Indianapolis restaurant is listed among the best.

Baby's, known for its family-friendly chic atmosphere on the near north side of Indy, was ranked 20th on the list.

Yelp created the best of the country's brunch bunches by gathering the businesses with the largest number of reviews for their drag brunches.

Located at the corner of 22nd and Talbott Streets, Baby's interior design and functionality pay homage to the former nightclub, Talbott Street. The popular LGBTQ nightclub was located where Baby's is now for 15 years. It shut down in 2016.

Kendall Lockwood gave new life to the building in 2020 when opening Baby's.

Baby's has a top-shelf bar, broasted chicken, burgers, and boozy milkshakes.

RTV6/Shakkira Harris

WRTV Photo: Michael Hartz Chicken and waffles at Baby's in Indianapolis

Lockwood's mission at Baby's conception was to be a place where people of all ages and backgrounds could come for a good time. Kid-friendly drag brunches were at the center of that mission.

"On the first drag brunch, we had someone come out as Maleficent, and on the second, someone came out as Elsa, and the kids' jaws just dropped," Lockwood told WRTV in an interview in 2020, right after Baby's first opened its doors. "It was like the best thing they could've seen — it was like live Disney characters. It's like going to Disney world, but in Indy."

Baby's now-famous all-ages drag brunches are typically hosted on Sundays. Those interested in attending can follow the restaurant on Instagram for more information. Check out Baby's website for more on their menu offerings.

MORE: 'Baby's' is more similar to 'Ball & Biscuit' than what meets the eye

WRTV Digital Reporter Shakkira Harris can be reached at shakkira.harris@wrtv.com. You can follow her on Twitter, @shakkirasays.

