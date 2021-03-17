Tinker Coffee opens cafe at Indianapolis International Airport

INDIANAPOLIS — Tinker Coffee opened a new cafe at the Indianapolis International Airport (IND) on Wednesday.

The Indianapolis-based roastery provides coffee essentials for many of the city's most-visited eateries.

Located in Concourse B, IND's executive director, Mario Rodriguez, says Tinker Coffee is one of the iconic local brands that give airport passengers a "connection with local."

"The whole thing we want people to understand is that they're not in a generic place. They're in a place that provides great coffee, great beer and ... farm-to-table existed here before it existed as a concept in L.A., for example. So, it's a good thing to have all of this and it's good for all of us, and it greets all of our passengers with a sense of place," Rodriguez told WRTV.

WRTV/Nikki DeMentri

"And it's not about the bricks-and-mortars, it's about the people greeting you, and it's about the stuff that you see around us," he continued. "When you land here, people understand they're here."

Earlier this month, IND was named the "Best Airport" for the 10th time — ninth consecutively — by Airports Council International (ACI). It February, it unveiled a massive mural that honors an Indianapolis legend, Madam C.J. Walker.

Other Hoosier staples found at the airport include Sun Kin Brewery, Shapiro’s, Harry & Izzy’s, and Just Pop In!

"We seldom really appreciate what we have," Rodriguez said. "Indianapolis, Indiana is a wonderful place. It has great food, it has great coffee — heck, it has great beer!"

