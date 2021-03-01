ACI names Indianapolis International Airport the 'Best Airport' for 10th time

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis International Airport (IND) has now been named the "Best Airport" for the 10th time — ninth consecutively — by Airports Council International (ACI).

The 2020 Airport Service Quality Award for Best Airport in North America was given to IND for “providing a superior customer experience under trying circumstances," ACI wrote.

The Indy airport took the top spot in the category of airports that accommodates 5 to 15 million passengers annually. The ASQ awards are determined based on passenger feedback on the day of travel. Each airport is rated based on 34 performance indicators such as access, check-in, security, stores and restaurants, and cleanliness of restrooms and overall facilities.

“Earning this award ten years overall, is a tremendous achievement,” Mario Rodriguez, the Indianapolis Airport Authority's executive director, said. “But earning it this year, given all that the public, our staff and the industry have faced in the past 12 months, gives it more meaning than ever before. Our frontline staff deserve immense recognition for all they’ve done day in and day out to deliver exceptional customer service.”

In November, IND was designated with an "Airport Health Accreditation" from ACI because of its response to the pandemic. ACI also awarded the Indy airport with the "Voice of the Customer" honor for its "diligence and commitment" in responding to customer feedback during the pandemic.

“Last year was a critical time to be clear on what travelers needed to feel comfortable and safe while traveling during this unprecedented time,” Rodriguez said. “Today’s award emphasized our commitment to listening to our travelers, acting on their feedback, and delivering world-class customer service now and as we journey through the recovery in the future.”

