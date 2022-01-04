Your guide to First Friday in Indianapolis this January

INDIANAPOLIS — The First Friday in January in downtown Indianapolis is an opportunity to get an inspirational start to the new year.

As we near two years in a pandemic, feeling drained and just a little less hopeful is plausible. Perhaps enjoying art is a way to find fresh new perspectives for 2022.

Art in all forms made by several different artists can be found in Indy. The First Friday of every month streamlines that search, as most artists bring out their artwork in a gallery, studio, or other venues in neighborhoods like Fountain Square, the near east side, and other areas of downtown Indianapolis.

Here are some showings around Indianapolis — including two free concerts and a gallery with artwork under $100 for sale — on Friday, Jan. 7.

'Kwiz' and several open studios, galleries at Circle City Industrial Complex

The Schwitzer Gallery inside the Circle City Industrial Complex (CCIC) will host street artist Kwazar Martin's show "Kwiz" from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday. The Indianapolis native's exhibit features canvas acrylic and aerosol work in graffiti stylings of portraiture, including his character "TSA Kway." He named the show "Kwiz" by combining his name and his late grandmother, Elizabeth Palmore, who encouraged Martin to "stay on course" and chase his dreams.

The CCIC is massive, with over 20 local businesses and art studios. Most open their doors on the first Friday of the month. Some offerings this month include images by Anthony Armstrong, paintings of scenes in and around Indianapolis by Roberta Avidor, and Joy Hernandez's "...Is Bean" spotlights her character "Bean," an astronaut in a variety of activities inside the Full Circle Nine Gallery.

Circle City Industrial Complex: 1125 Brookside Ave.

'Follies of the Living' and other new pieces at Harrison Center

Photo Provided: Harrison Center “Follies of the Living” by Johnny McKee in the Harrison Gallery, located at 1505 North Delaware Street.

Inspired by an episode of M*A*S*H, Johnny McKee's "Follies of the Living" will be showcased at the Harrison Center. Other pieces inside the Center on Friday include a series by William Rasdell focusing on women in the African diaspora and "My Indy" by Roberta Avidor, a series of watercolor and oil paintings of "scenes in urban Indianapolis."

The Harrison Center will also have new ceramic sculptures, fabrication pieces, and abstract paintings on display from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Harrison Center: 1505 N Delaware St.

Goldpark at HI-FI

HI-FI always hosts a free concert on First Friday. This month it's rock band Goldpark.

You can reserve your ticket to the 8 p.m. show on HI-FI's website, where you will also find the Fountain Square venue's COVID-19 health check requirements, which include proof of full vaccination or a negative PCR test.

HI-FI: 1043 Virginia Ave. Unit 4

Rachel Baiman at LO-FI

Photo Provided: Signature Sounds Recordings Rachel Baiman is a Nashville-based folk singer. The Chicago native released her second album "Cycles" in July 2021.

Folk singer Rachel Baiman is scheduled to perform in HI-FI's LO-FI lounge starting at 7 p.m. on Friday. While enjoying the music, you can grab a free cup of Joe by Tinker Coffee.

LO-FI is located on the second floor of the Murphy Arts Building.

LO-FI: 1043 Virginia Ave. #211

The Murphy Arts Center

There's more than the LO-FI lounge on the second floor of the Murphy Arts Building in Fountain Square. From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., you can take an art walk through a maze of visual arts. Lots of things can be bought by local artisans while you're there as well, including plants, clothes, photos, ceramics, and, of course, other works of art.

The Murphy Arts Center: 1043 Virginia Ave

TINY is back at Gallery 924

Friday is the last day for Gallery 924's annual art sale "TINY 10", with over 400 pieces created by more than 100 local artists for under $100.

As its title eludes, the artwork featured in TINY comprises small pieces 6x6x6-inches or less.

Gallery 924: 924 N. Pennsylvania St.

