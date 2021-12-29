Top 25 live shows and concerts on the books for 2022 in Indianapolis (for now)

INDIANAPOLIS — As for the last two years now, live music and entertainment are uncertain in 2022.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise, yet again, with the omicron variant fueling a higher transmission rate.

Flights are being canceled, Broadway shows are wrapping up their seasons early, and several artists are postponing concerts — again. But, unfortunately, this is the world we live in, and the future feels unclear.

Alas, there are still many bands, artists, comedians, and performers slated to make their way to the Circle City next year.

Singers such as Shawn Mendes, Elton John, and Maxwell are just some of the few with concert dates at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Groups like Nick Cannon's Wild N' Out and The Doobie Brother's are scheduled for shows at Ruoff Music Center, and Indianapolis is set to host its first music festival, "WonderRoad," at Garfield Park.

Here's the full list of the top 25 live shows and concerts confirmed to be coming to Indianapolis in 2022 — for now.

Jack Plunkett/Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP Doja Cat performs on day two of the Austin City Limits Music Festival's second weekend on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Kane Brown — January 6

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Country star Kane Brown is kicking off the year of live entertainment in downtown Indianapolis.

Billboard has titled Brown the "future of Country," as he is the only male country artist in more than 24 years to debut at the top of the Billboard 200, according to AEG Presents.

Brown is bringing his "Blessed & Free Tour" to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday, Jan. 6 with artist Chase Rice and the band Restless Road.

AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! and Capital One Stage at Allstate Championship Tailgate — January 8-10

Monument Circle

Leading up to the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship, set for Monday, Jan. 10 at Lucas Oil Stadium, a series of free concerts are set to take place on Monument Circle in downtown Indy.

Doja Cat and AJR will perform Saturday, Jan. 8, while Twenty One Pilots and Ava Max will take the stage Sunday, Jan. 9. On Monday, Jan. 10, Sam Hunt and BRELAND will perform ahead of the championship.

ALABAMA — January 15

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

The country-rock band ALABAMA has rescheduled its 50th Anniversary show at Gainbridge Fieldhouse several times since 2019. Now, the band is confirmed to perform in downtown Indianapolis with country singer Martina McBride on Saturday, Jan. 15.

Eric Church — February 5

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Eric Church's "The Gather Again Tour" is making a stop in Indianapolis on Saturday, Feb. 5. The reigning 2020 CMA Entertainer of the Year announced his nine-month arena tour in April. Fans can look forward to Church's stage being right in the center of the arena.

Imagine Dragons — February 21

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Following the release of their latest album, "Mercury — Act 1" in September, alternative pop band Imagine Dragons is setting out on its "Mercury Tour" in February. Imagine Dragons is set to perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday, Feb. 21.

Elton John — April 1

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Elton John announced in late 2020 he would be rescheduling his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour" to 2022. His highly-anticipated concert was initially scheduled for Mar. 26, 2020. Now, he is confirmed to be hitting the stage at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday, Apr. 1.

At latest check, the last few tickets remaining range in price from $435 to nearly $2,600.

Maxwell — April 7

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

In November, Grammy award-winning R&B star Maxwell announced he would be having a new album released in spring 2022 and a tour to coincide.

Maxwell's newest album, "blacksummers’NIGHT," closes out the trilogy he began with "BLACKsummers’night," in 2009.

The singer's 25-date "NIGHT 2022 Tour" is scheduled to make a stop in downtown Indianapolis at Gainbridge Fieldhouse with legendary R&B artists Anthony Hamilton and Joe on Thursday, Apr. 7.

KALEO - April 9

Old National Centre

The Icelandic rock band known for songs "Way Down We Go," "All The Pretty Girls," and "No Good" is heading to Indianapolis' Old National Centre with its "Fight or Flight Tour" come spring.

KALEO is now set to perform inside the Murat Theatre on Saturday, Apr. 9 after tickets to its original show at the TCU Amphitheater sold out. The announcement of the tour came following the release of KALEO's explosive music video "Skinny."

Photo Provided/Live Nation KALEO unveiled their album Surface Sounds this year. Pictured is the album cover.

Justin Bieber — April 21

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

The "Justice World Tour 2022" added an Indianapolis stop to its arena trek back in May.

“We’re working hard to make this tour the best one yet,” Justin Bieber stated in the Indianapolis concert announcement. “I’m excited to get out there and engage with my fans again.”

Hoosiers can catch the Bieber Fever on Thursday, Apr. 21 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

JOURNEY — May 5

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

JOURNEY, one of the most legendary rock bands of all time, has included an Indianapolis stop at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for their "Freedom Tour 2022." The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers known for hit songs "Don't Stop Believin," "Any Way You Want It," "Faithfully," and "Lights," will perform live in downtown Indianapolis on Thursday, May 5.

New Kids on the Block, Salt N Peppa, En Vogue and Rick Astley — May 12

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

"The Mixtape Tour 2022" is bringing the ultimate party to downtown Indianapolis with headliners New Kids on the Block, Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue and Rick Astley. Together, the pop lineup will be performing in over 50 cities during the summer. Their night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse is Thursday, May 12.

Photo By: Austin Hargrave/Courtesy of Live Nation New Kids On The Block pose for a photo ahead of "The Mixtape Tour 2022."

HAIM — June 1

TCU Amphitheatre

The Haim sisters that comprise the pop-rock band HAIM recently announced it will embark on a 27-date tour beginning in the spring. The "One More Haim Tour" will make its way to downtown Indianapolis at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park on Wednesday, Jun. 1.

REO Speedwagon with Styx and Loverboy — June 10

Ruoff Music Center

REO Speedwagon and Styx's "Live & Unzoomed" tour will make its way to Noblesville this summer. The rock bands are scheduled to perform at Ruoff Music Center on Friday, Jun. 10.

WonderRoad Music Festival — June 11 & 12

Garfield Park

WonderRoad, Indy's first-ever music festival, is happening the week of June 11 at Garfield Park.

The lineup features almost 30 artists and bands who will perform on three stages, including headliners such as Vampire Weekend, Lord Huron, Bastille, Bishop Briggs, Taylor Bennett, and more.

Nick Cannon's Wild N' Out — June 12

Ruoff Music Center

Nick Cannon is bringing his Wild 'N Out Live Tour to Indianapolis yet again. This time at Noblesville's Ruoff Music Center.

Although the lineup of comedic guests has yet to be announced, fans can expect a show on Sunday, Jun. 12.

Jack Johnson — July 3

Ruoff Music Center

As part of the Coors Light Concert Series, Jack Johnson is summer tour is making a stop at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville.

According to an emailed release for the Jack Johnson 2022 Summer Tour, Johnson will continue to expand "green touring practices" with this tour.

"Johnson’s tour staff is working closely with promoters and venues in support of the BYOBottle campaign to create innovative plastic-free campaigns which eliminate disposable plastic, provide water refill stations, and promote reusable," the statement read. You can read more on jackjohnsonmusic.com/greening.

Photo Provided/Live Nation Jack Johnson poses for a photo ahead of his North American tour in 2022.

Carlos Santana with Earth, Wind, & Fire — July 8

Ruoff Music Center

Carlos Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire are once again set to play at Ruoff Music Center. The legendary artists were originally scheduled to play in Noblesville in July 2020. Their rescheduled concert date is now Friday, Jul. 8.

Backstreet Boys — July 10

Ruoff Music Center

The Backstreet Boys' "World DNA Tour" is another concert that was originally scheduled to happen in 2020 but was postponed. The boy band is scheduled to perform a concert at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Sunday, July 10.

The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary — July 14

Ruoff Music Center

The Doobie Brothers will be performing as part of their 50th Anniversary tour at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Thursday, Jul. 14.

5 Seconds of Summer — July 15

TCU Amphitheater

5 Seconds of Summer will be making a stop in downtown Indianapolis on Friday, Jul. 15 at the TCU Amphitheater. The Australian pop-rock band's "No Shame 2020" tour was another entertainment event canceled due to the ongoing pandemic.

Foo Fighters — August 1

Ruoff Music Center

The Foo Fighters' "Live in North America Tour 2022" includes a stop in Noblesville. The Grammy Award-Winning band and Rock and Roll Hall of Famers will play at Ruoff Music Center on Monday, Aug. 1.

Photo Provided: Live Nation/Yana Yatsuk HAIM, the acclaimed Southern California sister act, is heading to Indianapolis as part of its "One More HAIM Tour."

Goo Goo Dolls with Blue October — August 5

TCU Amphitheater

Goo Goo Dolls and Blue October will be performing at downtown Indy's TCU Amphitheater on Friday, Aug. 5.

Matchbox Twenty — August 6

Ruoff Music Center

Matchbox Twenty is once again scheduled to perform at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville. Fans can catch the pop-rock band on Saturday, Aug. 6.

Keith Urban — August 27

Ruoff Music Center

Four-time Grammy Award winner Keith Urban is setting out for his first world tour in four years this summer. "THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR" will be making a stop in Noblesville at Ruoff Music Center on Saturday, Aug. 27 as part of the Coors Light Concert Series.

Shawn Mendes — October 24

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Shawn Mendes' "Wonder: The World Tour" will be making a stop in downtown Indianapolis at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday, Oct. 24. Mendes is one of only three male artists to ever score four number one albums by 22 years old, according to Pacers Sports & Entertainment.

