Jonas Brothers and Kelsea Ballerini coming to Noblesville this summer

NOBLESVILLE — The Jonas Brothers and Kelsea Ballerini are coming to the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville this summer.

The 'Remember This Tour' will kick off the outdoor tour in August in Las Vegas. The tour will stop in Noblesville on Thursday, Sept. 9.

Before the start of the tour, the Jonas Brothers will debut a new song on the first night of the U.S. Track & Field trials in June.

According to a press release from Live Nation, the tour will tell an Olympic-inspired story with athletic imagery and a special message from the trio.

"If this past year has taught us anything it’s that we need to remember the important moments in our lives," the Jonas Brothers said in the release. "We hope these shows will be special moments for our fans, our friends and our families and we can’t wait to see all their faces soon!!”

Citi cardholders will be able to purchase presale tickets starting at 10 a.m. on Monday through 10 p.m. on May 26. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on May 27.

Here are all of the tour dates: