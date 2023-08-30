Meet the women searching for love on ABC’s ‘The Golden Bachelor’

The women of “The Golden Bachelor” have been revealed.
22 contestants, between the ages of 60 to 75, will be vying for 71-year-old Gerry Turner's heart. Turner is from Hudson, Indiana.
“People have a mental picture of what a 73-year-old person is and what they look like, which is not me,” contestant Christina said.
Turner is a retired restaurateur, father and grandfather. He lives in his dream home on a lake where he loves to host barbecues, play pickleball and spend time with family and friends.
He married his high school sweetheart, Toni, in 1974. After 43 years together, she suddenly fell ill and passed away in 2017.
Six years after Toni’s passing and with the support of his family, Turner is ready to put himself out there and find love again.
Just like Turner, many of the women had long-lasting marriages, along with children and grandkids.
“It’s time for us to realize that in these golden years, we have a lot of life to live,” contestant Faith, 60, said.
Introducing the 2023 “Golden Bachelor” cast:
Anna, 61, a retired nutritionist from Summit, N.J.
April, 65, a therapist from Port St. Lucie, Fla.
Christina, 73, a retired purchasing manager from Sierra Madre, Calif.
Edith, 60, a retired realtor from Downey, Calif.
Ellen, 71, a retired teacher from Delray Beach Fla.
Faith, 60, a high school teacher from Benton City, Wash.
Jeanie, 65, a retired project manager from Estill Springs, Tenn.
Joan, 60, a private school administrator from Rockland, Md.
Kathy, 70, a retired educational consultant from Austin, Texas
Leslie, 64, a fitness instructor from Minneapolis, Minn.
Maria, 60, a health and wellness director from Teaneck, N.J.
Marina, 60, an educator from Los Angeles, Calif.
Nancy, 60, a retired interior designer from Alexandria, Va.
Natascha, 60, a pro-aging coach and midlife speaker from New York City, N.Y.
Pamela, 75, a retired salon owner from Aurora, Ill.
Patty, 70, a retired real estate professional from Durham, N.C.
Peggy, 69, a dental hygienist from East Haven, Conn.
Renee, 67, a former Chicago Honey Bear Cheerleader from Middleton, Wis.
Sandra, 75, a retired executive assistant from Doraville, Ga.
Susan, 66, a wedding officiant from Aston, Penn.
Sylvia, 64, a public affairs consultant from Los Angeles, Calif.
Theresa, 69, a financial services professional from Shrewsbury, N.J.
“The Golden Bachelor” will air this fall on ABC.