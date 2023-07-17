Indiana resident to appear on ABC's 'The Golden Bachelor'

INDIANA — ABC's 'The Golden Bachelor' premieres this Fall on ABC, and will feature one of Indiana's own handing out roses.

71-year old Gerry Turner of Hudson, Indiana, is ready to show that it's never too late to find love on the 'Bachelor' franchise's newest iteration of the hit show.

Turner, is a retired restaurateur, a father and grandfather. He is lives in his dream home on a lake where he loves to host barbecues, in addition to playing pickleball, four-wheeling, spending time with family and friends, and cheering on his favorite sports teams.

A lifelong romantic, Turner married his high school sweetheart, Toni, in 1974. Together, they lived a full and happy life with their two daughters, Angie and Jenny, and later two granddaughters, Charlee and Payton. Sadly, after 43 years together, Toni suddenly fell ill and passed away in 2017.

Six years after Toni’s passing and with the support of his family, Turner is ready to put himself out there and find a love that will stand the test of time in his "golden" years.