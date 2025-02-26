Oscars Countdown: Irsay, Dylan, and "A Complete Unknown"

INDIANAPOLIS — Academy Award nominee Timothee Chalamet portrays the legend Bob Dylan in "A Complete Unknown." The movie's climax features the historic 1965 Newport Folk Festival when Dylan and his band opened with an electric set that shocked the audience and turned American pop culture on its head.

The very guitar from July 25, 1965, is part of The Jim Irsay Collection. The Indianapolis Colts owner has assembled decades of historic memorabilia from music, movies, and American history.

WRTV's Brad Brown sits down with Larry Hall, Chairman of The Jim Irsay Collection, for more on the significance of the Dylan guitar. Watch the interview in the player above.