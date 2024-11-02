IMPD announces updates to outbound traffic pattern for Eras Tour night 2

INDIANAPOLIS — Saturday night is the second night of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in downtown Indianapolis, bringing in more than 200,000 people. IMPD has announced updates to the outbound traffic pattern in an effort to improve traffic.

According to the department, the updates are only to the outbound traffic that will begin at approximately 11 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2:



West St/Washington St: There will be no southbound traffic. SB traffic will be diverted to westbound Washington St.

West St/ Maryland: No southbound or eastbound traffic at Maryland St. — All traffic will be diverted northbound on West St.

Washington/Schumacher Way: White River State Park parking lot will be directed to westbound

Washington St: No southbound traffic onto Schumacher to Maryland St.

SB West St at I-70 Westbound: Traffic will be forced onto I-70 westbound only.

Madison Ave/McCarty St.: Southbound traffic only on Madison Ave.

The ride share/ pick up locations are the same:

A rideshare pickup zone on South Street between Missouri and West Streets will operate from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday through Sunday. Additionally, a parent pickup zone will be at a lot near Delaware and South Streets during that time.

IMPD said two of these changes were made last night during the outbound traffic pattern and were successful.

The department will have a large presence downtown for the event, especially around Lucas Oil Stadium, Monument Circle and the Indiana Convention Center.

For more information on getting around for Taylor Swift, click here.