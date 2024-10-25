Road closures, rideshare options announced for Taylor Swift ‘Eras Tour’ weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — Officials with the City of Indianapolis have released new information on Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” concerts happening at Lucas Oil Stadium from Nov. 1-3.

Officials say the economic impact from the concerts is anticipated to be a nine-figure number. Hotels are virtually sold out, priced at three times the average daily rate at this time last year.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to travel to the Hoosier state from across the country for the Eras Tour. Visit Indy says 81% of tickets were purchased from people residing outside of the state.

IMPD is encouraging everyone to plan ahead and allow extra time to get downtown due to an increase in traffic.

A rideshare pickup zone on South Street between Missouri and West Streets will operate from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday through Sunday. Additionally, a parent pickup zone will be at a lot near Delaware and South Streets during that time.

The following roads will be closed from Nov. 1-4:

Road Closures for November 1 – 4:



South St. between Capitol Ave. and Missouri St. 10 a.m. – 1 a.m.

Monument Circle all four spokes closed. 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

South St. between Pennsylvania St and Delaware St. 10 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Washington St. between Illinois St. and Capitol Ave. 11 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Maryland St. between West St. and Capitol Ave. 11 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Missouri St between Washington St and Maryland St. No S/B. 11 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Capitol Ave from Washington St. to South St. 11 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Georgia St between Illinois St and Capitol Ave No W/B. 11 p.m. – 1 a.m.

South St. between Capitol Ave and Pennsylvania St. 11 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Kentucky Ave from South St. to Morris St. No N/B or E/B. 11 p.m. – 1 a.m.

McCarty St. between West St. and Missouri St. 11 p.m. - 1 a.m.

McCarty St. and Capitol Ave. No E/B or W/B. 11 p.m. - 1 a.m.

McCarty St. and Illinois St. No N/B. 11 p.m. - 1 a.m.

McCarty St. and Russell Ave No N/B. 11 p.m. - 1 a.m.

McCarty St. and Madison Ave No E/B from Madison Ave. 11 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Missouri St and Morris St No N/B. 11 p.m. - 1 a.m.

The following interstate exits will be closed:



I-70 E/B at West St exit 11 p.m. - 1 a.m.

I-70 W/B at West St exit 11p.m. - 1 a.m.

I-70 E/B at Illinois St/Meridian St exit 11p.m. - 1 a.m.

I-70 W/B at Meridian St. exit. 11 p.m. - 1 a.m.



Traffic Diversions:No southbound traffic on Missouri St. between Washington St. and Maryland St: 11 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Southbound West St at South St will be diverted to Kentucky Ave: 11p.m. - 1 a.m.

IMPD

IMPD says the department will have a large presence downtown for the event, especially around Lucas Oil Stadium, Monument Circle and the Indiana Convention Center.

