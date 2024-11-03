Swifties still looking for last minute tickets as Eras Tour wraps up

INDIANAPOLIS — Night Two of The Eras Tour wrapped up in the Swift City Saturday. Fans traveled from all across the country to see the star perform at Lucas and some without tickets hoped to snag some last minutes ones before the weekend tour is over.

“We actually got in to buy tickets today at the earlier drop but got knocked out while I was buying tickets, so we were really disappointed,” said Karen Pedersen.

She came with her teenage daughter Jenna from Chicago among other fans downtown still looking for tickets for night two.

WRTV

They told WRTV they’re seeing higher prices on sites like StubHub and Ticketmaster, as the tour wraps up.

“They’re just like immediately on for thousands and thousands of dollars, it’s really frustrating,” Karen said.

“The lowest I’ve seen on StubHub is like $1,300, even then that’s really expensive,” added Jenna.

Some Swifities said they were willing to pay the higher prices.

"I feel like $1,000 would be like my max. I mean this is going to be our first concert,” said a mom who drove from Ohio just to be in Indy for Saturday. “But we haven’t gotten as lucky today as we thought.”

WRTV Night 2 of the Eras Tour kicks off in downtown Indianapolis

Other fans however lucked out and snagged last minute tickets.

“We drove all the way from Philadelphia when we came so we just kept watching StubHub and Ticket Master and all the different sites and we got our tickets and here we are,” said Katherine Scott, who came with her daughter Tracey.

The mother-daughter duo has seen Swift perform across the country, but just got tickets to the Indy show on Friday.

“We cried it’s a mother daughter bonding moment that we have. She puts on the best show,” Katherine said. “We flew to Austin to see her. We went to Good Morning America and slept on the streets of New York, and we saw her there.”

Other fans WRTV talked to said they hope their wildest dreams come true for them here in the Swift City.

“This would be like the best experience of my life being with my mom and being able to see the concert.” It would be so amazing,” Jenna said.

