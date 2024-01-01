Naja Woods

After graduating from Knox College in Illinois, Naja Woods started her journalism career in 2019 as a producer at ABC57 News in South Bend. After two years behind the scenes, she transitioned to reporting, then eventually worked her way up to a weekend evening anchor position, where she produced and anchored her own newscast.

During her time in South Bend, the Emmy-award winning journalist pioneered ABC57’s first Black History Month series, where she highlighted the rich past, present and path forward of the local Black community.

As a three-sport athlete in high school and college Naja also has a passion for sports, helping launch and host her former station’s first high school basketball show.

In her free time Naja still enjoys staying active, including playing basketball when she can (even though she says it’s getting a little harder as her age starts to creep up). She also enjoys talking and hanging out with friends and family, along with exploring the outdoors.

Naja is no stranger to the cold as a Minneapolis, Minnesota native she is excited to spend more time in the Midwest and explore all that the Indy area has to offer. She’s also looking forward to making a difference by empowering the diverse communities throughout the area and helping share their unique perspectives through storytelling.