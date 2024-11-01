Tay-Trail brings dozens to Fountain Square

INDIANAPOLIS --- For people who are looking for something fun to do, how about checking out the Tay-Trail or Swifties in the Square. It’s all geared towards highlighting local businesses in Fountain Square.

“You have so many local businesses putting their heart and soul into this opportunity to show what they can do,” Dani Baldonaldo with Flower Boys Indy said.

Flower Boys Indy is one of more than a dozen local businesses taking part. The shop has floral installation paying tribute to the Era’s Tour.

WRTV

“Go downtown fight the traffic and just hang out and see all the cute things that are going and what businesses have to offer,” Baldonaldo.

WRTV

Easy Rider Diner says it’s also participating.

“We are hosting brunch it off which is a Taylor Swift brunch,” the GM at Easy Rider Diner said.

If you are interested in checking out Tay-Trail, you canclick here.