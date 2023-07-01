Thousands of people packed Victory Field to see the Savannah Bananas this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — Despite more threats of severe weather, the famous Savannah Bananas managed to squeeze in two games this weekend at Victory Field.

The Savannah Bananas are a circus-like baseball team who have sold out every game since 2016, totaling over 180 sell-outs. The team has been called the “Harlem Globe Trotters” of baseball.

On Saturday, they played their rivals, the Party Animals, within the rules of Banana Ball. They also hosted a game at the field Friday night.

Victory Field says they had a record attendance this weekend with 15,000 people.

Saturday's game was originally set for Thursday night, but was rescheduled when storms knocked the power out at Victory Field.

The Savannah Bananas’ stop in Indianapolis is a part of their Banana Ball World Tour that includes 32 cities across the country. Indianapolis is among the few cities that hosted the Bananas for multiple dates.

