Zac Brown Band returning to Ruoff Music Center in August 2023

NOBLESVILLE — If you want to be Out in the Middle listening to Zac Brown Band next summer, there's good news.

The band is returning to Ruoff Music Center on Sunday, August 6, 2023 as part of the "From the Fire Tour." King Calaway will join the band as a special guest.

"The tour will showcase Zac Brown Band’s one-of-a-kind, southern rock style, serving as an ode to fans and those that have lent a helping hand to pull this country out from the fire of these past few years and helped us all get back on our feet and unify as one," Live Nation said in a news release.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. through Live Nation.

To date, the group has won three GRAMMY Awards, including Best New Artist in 2010, sold more than 30 million singles, 9 million albums, amassed over 10 billion catalog streams, achieved 16 #1 radio singles and are the second act to top both the Country and Active Rock formats.

