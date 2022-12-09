Live Nation offering $199 Lawn Pass for Summer 2023 at Ruoff Music Center

NOBLESVILLE — While it may be cold now, organizers at Ruoff Music Center are ready for warm summer nights and the sound of concerts filling the air.

Live Nation is offering a Lawn Pass for Summer 2023. For $199 plus a fee, you can attend 30+ shows in Noblesville. The pass includes guaranteed general admission lawn seating and Fast Lane access all summer long.

Lawn Pass will be on sale beginning December 14 at 1 p.m. ET online .

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale passes on December 13 from 10 a.m. ET to 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program.

