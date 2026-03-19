Funding shortfall threatens Indianapolis youth mentoring program ahead of summer

INDIANAPOLIS — A longtime Indianapolis youth mentoring program that has worked with boys for more than three decades is facing a funding shortfall ahead of the summer, raising concerns among community leaders about what could happen if fewer young people have access to structured activities and mentorship at a time when juvenile violence remains a growing concern.

Young Men Incorporated, led by Rev. Malachi Walker, is preparing for its 33rd year serving boys in Indianapolis. The program is designed for young men ages 8 to 16 and focuses on mentorship, life skills, accountability and structured summer activities meant to keep them engaged and off the streets.

Walker said the program plans to serve about 75 boys this summer through a nine-week camp that includes college tours, field trips, recreation, mentoring and lessons centered on decision-making and responsibility. He said the program also works closely with parents and provides transportation, with volunteers picking participants up and taking them home safely.

“The overall goal of Young Men Incorporated is to empower our young men to make good decisions and choices in life,” Walker said.

Walker said that mission is especially important as violence involving young people continues to affect Indianapolis communities.

“We are really seeing a lot of our young men getting locked up or dying on the street due to gun violence,” Walker said. “We’re sick and tired of seeing our young people dying on the streets.”

The concern comes as Indianapolis police have highlighted recent cases involving juveniles and serious crimes.

Last week, IMPD and Marion County Probation launched “Operation Future Impact,” a spring break initiative aimed at reducing juvenile-related gun violence. Police said the effort involved more than 50 detectives and officers, along with probation officers, conducting home visit compliance checks on juveniles under court-ordered supervision for serious offenses.

IMPD

According to police, the operation resulted in four juvenile arrests, 14 firearms seized, and the recovery of crack cocaine, fentanyl and cocaine.

IMPD

In a separate case, police said a 17-year-old was arrested on preliminary charges of armed robbery and resisting law enforcement after allegedly robbing a rideshare driver at gunpoint. According to IMPD, the teen passenger threatened to shoot the driver, took the driver’s phone and began transferring money from various apps before ordering the driver to go to an ATM. Police said the driver was able to get an officer’s attention, and the teen was taken into custody after running from the vehicle. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decision.

For Walker and others who work with young people, those cases reinforce why prevention matters before a child enters the criminal justice system.

One example is IMPD Officer Dante Granger, who once participated in Young Men Incorporated as a child.

Granger said the program gave him guidance, discipline and accountability growing up.

“The program kind of gave me an opportunity to get some more guidance on how to be a man,” Granger said.

He said one of the experiences that stuck with him most was traveling with the program to homicide scenes to pray, something he said gave him a deeper understanding of the consequences of violence.

“We would go and load up in a bus and go to the scene of a homicide,” Granger said. “As a kid, that’s a lot to grasp. But as I got older, it gave me a different vision of how you want to live your life.”

Now an officer with IMPD, Granger said hearing that the program could face cutbacks is troubling.

“I don’t know where I would be without it,” he said.

Walker said the organization is short about $30,000 heading into the summer. He said delays in funding that comes through federal channels mean the money will not arrive in time to fully support the summer program, creating a gap that could affect everything from transportation and meals to field trips and equipment.

He said without that support, the program may have to cut back.

“We might have to even close our doors,” Walker said.

Walker said the program’s work is built around keeping boys engaged during a time of year when idle time can lead to bad decisions.

“We don’t want to lose another young man in this city because they have all this idle time and they could make the wrong decision,” he said.

How to help

Walker said community support is critical to keeping the summer program running at full capacity.

People who want to help can donate to support Young Men Incorporated through Great Commission Church of God. Walker said donations can be mailed to the church at 3302 N. Arsenal Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46218. He also said information about the program is available through the church’s website at greatcommissionchurchofgod.org.

Who qualifies and how to sign up

Young Men Incorporated is open to boys ages 8 to 16, Walker said.

Parents interested in enrolling their sons are encouraged to sign up now through the church website. Walker said completing the online application signs families up for an orientation. The program plans to hold four orientations in May, one each Thursday, where parents can learn more about the camp and sign up on the spot.