Get BOGO wings at Buffalo Wild Wings to celebrate MLB’s Opening Day

Buffalo Wild Wings is celebrating Major League Baseball’s opening day by offering up a BOGO deal so you can enjoy some wings while watching your favorite team.

The restaurant chain is offering buy one, get one free boneless wings on Thursday, March 28. While you can order any flavor you want, the deal does include their new Honey Sriracha and returning fan-favorite Honey Garlic sauces, so it’s a great time to try them.

The deal is good all day, but there is a limit of one order per person. You can order online for pick-up or delivery or enjoy them at the restaurant while watching one of the games.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Applebee’s Has a Deal On Wings, Too

Applebee’s is also currently offering a deal on their wings for a limited time, though it has nothing to do with baseball’s opening day. The restaurant says their wings were named “America’s Favorite Boneless Wings” in a double-blind taste test that put them up against other national chain restaurants. To celebrate, you can get the award-winning wings for just 50 cents by dining in, getting them to go, or ordering delivery.

Choose from six sauces like Classic Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Sweet Asian Chile and Garlic Parmesan. You can also add a side of celery and bleu cheese or ranch for an additional charge.

While Applebee’s does not say when the deal will end, it is only valid on increments of five wings, with a maximum basket count of 10 orders. That prices out at $2.50 for five wings or $25 for 50.

Looking ahead to other deals this spring, Buffalo Wild Wings will also be offering a deal to celebrate National Beer Day.

On April 7, head to your local BBW and you can get a 22-ounce glass of Coors Light for $5. The deal is good all day long, so you can order as many as you’d like — but please remember to drink responsibly.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.