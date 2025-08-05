Deadly multi-semi crash in Jasper County closes I-65 SB after fire continues to reignite

JASPER COUNTY — At least one person is dead after three semis crashed on I-65 southbound in Jasper County Monday night.

All lanes of I-65 southbound were closed at mile marker 218, just north of Rensselear after two of the semis involved caught on fire.

Indiana State Police report that the interstate will be closed for quite some time, as crews- last reported- were battling the fire, just before 6:40 a.m.

Police report that one of the semis was hauling peat moss, which continues to reignite. Once crews extinguish the blaze, they will then have to haul the semis off the road.

Southbound traffic on I-65 is being diverted at exit 220 (S.R. 14 Fair Oaks Exit), with no timeline as to when it may reopen.

Alternate routes include U.S. 41 or U.S. 231.

This is a developing story, check back for updates