INDIANAPOLIS — Seventeen Hoosiers have already died from the flu this season as cases continue to surge in Indiana and across the nation, prompting concern among local health officials amid new federal changes to childhood vaccine recommendations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced updates to the childhood immunization schedule that reduce the number of recommended vaccines from 17 to 11. The changes also remove universal vaccine recommendations for several illnesses, including influenza, RSV, COVID-19 and meningococcal disease.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

As Indiana flu cases surge, federal vaccine guidance raises local concern

The timing of the shift is raising alarms for parents and public health leaders as hospitals report a sharp increase in flu cases.

“To me, all kids should have them because that’s playing with their lives," said Sandra Jordan, who helps care for her five-year-old grandson.

For her, vaccination is essential for her family.

“I’m diabetic, so I don’t want to get down on my back, and him, he’s got asthma, so he’s got to have his vaccines.”

Even though her grandson has already received a flu shot, Jordan said she is unclear about how the new CDC recommendations affect children moving forward.

At the directive of President Trump, the federal health agency removed the universal recommendation for multiple shots, in what it calls an attempt to mirror the schedules of peer countries.

Instead of being universally recommended for almost all children at certain age cut-offs, vaccines are now split into three categories:



Vaccines for all children

Vaccines for certain high-risk groups

Vaccines based on shared clinical decision making

Provided by Indiana University Health Dr. Steven Roumpf (left) and Joe Majchrowicz, an emergency room nurse, receive the COVID-19 vaccines at Methodist Hospital on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.

Local health officials say the updated guidance could lead to confusion and hesitancy at a time when influenza activity is accelerating.

“Now, instead of a universal recommendation that all kids get the flu vaccine, in this new recommendation, that's just for high-risk children. And unfortunately, that's concerning because we're seeing healthy kids die of influenza right now this season,” said Melissa McMasters.

McMasters, a nurse and administrator of the immunization and infectious disease program at the Marion County Public Health Department, said flu activity is particularly high in central Indiana.

“We're definitely seeing a lot of flu activity, especially here locally in Marion County. Our hospitals are currently on visitor restrictions,” she said.

WRTV

At Riley Hospital for Children, the emergency room is filling up.

“It's definitely a busy start to the year. I know our ER is very busy," said Dr. Samina Bhumbra, who works in Infectious Disease at the hospital. "Whether you look at all data across IU, anyone essentially 18 and under, easily, one third to 50% of people who are being tested are positive for flu A.”

Health officials say this flu season is being driven in part by a newer, more severe variant of influenza A called Subclade K, adding to McMasters concerns about vaccine changes.

“I think this is absolutely just going to increase. Number one, parental hesitancy. Two, parental confusion. And number three, even some providers being confused as to what's recommended.”

WRTV

When asked what guidance local officials are following, McMasters said her department continues to rely on pediatric medical organizations.

“We typically here at the Health Department will stick with the science, and we'll look at the American Academy of Pediatrics,” McMasters said.

When the announcement was made on Monday, the U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said, “After an exhaustive review of the evidence, we are aligning the U.S. childhood vaccine schedule with international consensus while strengthening transparency and informed consent.”

Scripps News Group Stock image of a doctor loading a syringe with a flu vaccination.

Local health leaders worry the long-term effects could undermine public trust and their efforts to combat vaccine hesitancy.

“We’re looking at a short-term concern with what's circulating local, but then the long-term implications," McMasters told WRTV.

Marion County health officials continue to recommend that all Hoosiers six months and older receive a flu shot.

Anyone with questions about vaccines is encouraged to talk with their doctor.

_____