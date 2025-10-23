How to compare Medicare plans and save on prescriptions

INDIANAPOLIS — The annual Medicare open‑enrollment season is here, and millions of beneficiaries will have a chance to change coverage that affects premiums, prescription costs and access to doctors. Dr. Mehmet Oz, overseeing his first open enrollment since being confirmed to run the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, urged people to act now and use official tools to compare plans.

WHY NOW MATTERS

Open enrollment (October 15 – December 7) is the main window to switch from Original Medicare to Medicare Advantage, change Medicare Advantage plans, or enroll in a Part D drug plan for the following year.

More than 1.2 million Hoosiers are eligible to make changes during the period.

“If you don't sign up by December 7th, you're throwing away the golden opportunity,” Oz warned, stressing the importance of completing any changes before the deadline.

He urged beneficiaries to use the Plan Finder on Medicare.gov and to create an account so the site can personalize comparisons.

“That account will allow us to give you advice about the specific medications you're on, the specific doctors you're seeing, so that you can make sure that you're getting a plan that allows you to have all the things you need at the best price,” he said. “Cause you could save hundreds, maybe even thousands of dollars if you play your cards."

HOW TO COMPARE PLANS

Start at Medicare.gov and consider making an account so the Plan Finder can factor in your medicines and doctors. If you need help, call the official helpline at 1-800-MEDICARE (633-4227), where live assistance is available. Free, unbiased one‑on‑one counseling is also offered through the State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP); Indiana residents can contact Indiana SHIP for local support.

PREVENTION, PRESCRIPTIONS AND REAL‑WORLD CARE

Oz framed plan shopping as part of preventing illness and keeping care affordable.

“We're talking about significant financial benefits if you figure this out. Remember, MAHA [Make America Healthy Again] is really about preventing illness. Part of preventing illness is to be able to take care of yourself and having adequate insurance to do just that. So going to Medicare.gov is part of your overall strategy of staying healthy,” Oz said.

He cautioned that prescriptions are central to effective treatment.

“If you get a prescription for a problem you need to treat and you can't afford the prescription, there's no point in having gone to the doctor. We know that one in three patients, when they go to a drugstore, can't afford the medications,” he said.

THE TWO MAIN WAYS TO GET MEDICARE



Original Medicare: Part A (hospital) + Part B (medical). Add Part D for drug coverage and consider Medigap to help cover out‑of‑pocket costs.

Medicare Advantage (Part C): Private, bundled plans that include Part A and Part B and usually Part D; networks, costs and extra benefits vary.

HOW MUCH WILL MEDICARE COST YOU? (AT A GLANCE)

Part A is premium‑free for most. Part B has a monthly premium (varies by income) and typically a yearly deductible. Medicare Advantage and Part D costs vary by plan. Compare specific plans at Medicare.gov.

“I'm proud of the program. You should be as well, but if you don't sign up by December 7th, you're throwing away the golden opportunity. So show up in your own life, Medicare.gov,” urged Dr. Oz.