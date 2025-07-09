Putnam County reports confirmed measles case

PUTNAM COUNTY — The Putnam County Health Department has confirmed a case of measles in the area, according to a recent social media post.

While there is currently no outbreak and the overall risk to the public remains low, health officials emphasize the importance of taking precautions due to the highly contagious nature of the virus.

The health department advises residents to check their immunization records. The MMR vaccine, which protects against measles, mumps, and rubella, is both safe and highly effective. Most children receive two doses — one around age 1 and another before kindergarten. Additionally, adults born after 1956 should ensure they have received two doses or confirmed immunity through a blood test.

If individuals are unsure about their vaccination status or if children are behind on their shots, the health department encourages them to consult their healthcare provider.

Residents are also urged to be vigilant for symptoms of measles, which include:

Fever (over 101°F)

Cough, runny nose, or red eyes

A rash that typically starts on the face and spreads

Small white spots inside the mouth

If anyone develops symptoms they believe may be related to measles, they are advised to call their doctor before visiting in person.

The Indiana Department of Health’s measles dashboard indicates that eight cases of the disease have been identified in the Hoosier State this year, excluding the recent positive case in Putnam County. All eight of the previous cases were reported in Allen County.