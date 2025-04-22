Two more cases of measles reported in Indiana

ALLEN COUNTY —The Indiana Department of Health has reported two additional cases of measles in Allen County, bringing the total number of cases to eight in the ongoing outbreak.

Officials have confirmed that these new cases are connected to the initial outbreak in the area, though there is currently no known connection to any outbreaks out of state.

Measles is caused by a highly contagious virus that spreads easily through the air, typically when an infected person breathes, coughs, sneezes, or talks. The virus can remain in the air and on surfaces for up to two hours, making it crucial to address even a single case as an outbreak due to its high transmissibility.

Vaccine

According to the Indiana Department of Health, the MMR vaccine (measles, mumps, rubella) is critical in combating this infection. Two doses of the MMR vaccine are 97% effective at preventing measles. Individuals born before 1957 are generally presumed to be immune, but those unsure of their vaccination status should consult with their healthcare provider.

Children typically receive the measles vaccination at ages 12 to 15 months and again at 4 to 6 years old, just prior to starting kindergarten. However, children as young as 6 months can receive the vaccine if they are at risk.

WATCH | Indiana health professionals urge measles vaccinations amid outbreak

Symptoms

Symptoms of measles usually appear 7 to 14 days after exposure but can manifest up to 21 days later. Initial symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes, often accompanied by a high fever that can reach up to 105 degrees. After a few days, tiny white spots known as Koplik spots might appear inside the mouth. Within two to four days, a rash typically begins on the hairline and face, spreading to the back, torso, arms, and legs. The rash usually fades about five days later in the order it appeared.

If you experience symptoms of measles, it is essential to stay home and contact your healthcare provider immediately before visiting a doctor’s office.

You can visit the IDOH website or the CDC website for more information about measles.