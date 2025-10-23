Higher grocery prices continue to hit Hoosiers as SNAP benefits face uncertainty

INDIANAPOLIS — Rising grocery costs continue to stretch the budgets of Hoosier families as the potential for a federal government shutdown threatens to pause food assistance payments. WRTV reached to experts who shared tips on how to save.

For many Indiana residents, like single mother of three McKayla Washington, the strain is growing.

“Trying to stretch something out is kind of impossible with the prices,” Washington said.

She said her weekly grocery trips are becoming increasingly difficult to afford.

“It’s hard because, like, usually with $100 you can make it stretch, but now it's like $100 will only last for like three days, if that,” Washington said.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, food prices are roughly 2.5% higher than this time last year, a reflection of continued inflation in the cost of everyday essentials.

“We're seeing a ton of inflation when it comes to food prices,” said Destiny Chatman, a PR coordinator at Top Cashback.

The financial pressure comes as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which provides food aid to low-income families, remains in limbo amid the potential government shutdown. Thousands of Hoosiers rely on the program, including Washington.

“If there’s no benefits, it's kind of scary,” Washington said. “Since I have no childcare, I can't work as, as much as I would like to get the things that I need.”

For families like hers, saving money has become a necessity.

Chatman said careful planning can help stretch grocery budgets.

“The first thing people should always do is shop with a list,” she said. “Another tip would be to shop more often and buy less. So that means you should make smaller, more focused trips. You spend less and you cut down on the impulse buys and the food waste.”

She also recommends following the “3-3-2-2-1” grocery strategy — buying three proteins, two grains, two fruits and one dip or sauce.

“This keeps you from sacrificing your health needs for your finances,” Chatman said.

Tracking deals and using cashback or coupon programs can also make a difference. “Those small savings tips, they add up fast,” she said.

Despite the challenges, Washington said she’s doing what she can to make ends meet.

“It's kinda like I just gotta figure it out,” she said.

Chatman also suggests shopping in bulk when there are deals and using comparison tools to find the best prices across stores.