Avon Middle School South 8th graders had highest ILEARN Math results in Indiana

AVON — The 8th graders at Avon Middle School South have the best math test scores in the state, according to school officials.

“Our 8th grade student did great on the ILEARN – 73% of our students passed that assessment and the same students the year prior – just a little over 50% passed it,” Principal Dan Chapin said.

That was for the 2022-2023 school year. Chapin and 8th Grade math teacher Jill DeBow spoke to WRTV on Friday about what this accomplishment means.

WRTV Principal Dan Chapin

School officials say those students are now in high school. “It’s the best in the state of Indiana we are proud of that,” Chapin added.

Chapin credits some of the results to 8th grade math teacher Jill DeBow. DeBow says she has been teaching for roughly 17 years and it’s a job that she may never quit.

“I love the middle school age group – they are unintentionally funny, they are still trying to figure out who they are,” DeBow said.

WRTV 8th grade math teacher Jill Debow

The results were released in July and it shows learning is stabilizing from COVID-19 disruptions.

The 2023 ILEARN scores were released, which show that while learning is stabilizing, targeted support is still needed for many students to increase academic momentum.

WRTV

Indiana has partnered with the National Center for Assessment for the last three years to measure the academic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to this year’s results, statewide, 40.7% of Indiana’s students are at or above proficiency standards in English/language arts (ELA), and 40.9% of students are at or above proficiency standards in math.

