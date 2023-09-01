Broad Ripple Avenue opens to traffic on Friday

INDIANAPOLIS -- After nearly five months, the Broad Ripple Village Association says the Broad Ripple Avenue is set to reopen.

WRTV cameras were rolling as crews removed the last set of barriers. Crews have now added wider sidewalks, upgraded lighting and traffic signals.

“I have a golden retriever, he is 2, his name is Sully. And we are going to go on long walks,” Erin Hedlund said.

The BRVA said its neighborhood and its businesses were impacted for nearly 250 days in 2022.

“You are looking at an open street. We are welcoming cars to drive,” Jordan Dillon with the Broad Ripple Village Association said.

The project was a part of a more than a $8.4 million dollar project that was set to include widened sidewalks, ADA-compliant ramps and a multi-use trail from the Monon Trail to Primrose Avenue.

“We are very excited that construction is coming to a close. It may not be as fast as we would like but it will definitely bring up business,” Anthony Dick, General Manager at Goodfellas Pizzeria said.

The construction happened in two phases. The latest project closed Broad Ripple Avenue from Guilford Avenue to College Avenue.

Broad Ripple Village association says construction is not scheduled to be fully complete until the end of 2023.

“The police have done a great job – on Fridays and Saturday night they have drones flying in the skies,” Dick said.

Construction on the Riverwalk trail is expected to start on Tuesday according to the Broad Ripple Village Association.

According to officials the trail is expected to be suitable for biking and walking. It’s expected to provide a safe way to travel between Broad Ripple Park and the Monon Trail.

