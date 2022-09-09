Broad Ripple Avenue between Guilford and Winthrop closed for construction

INDIANAPOLIS — Major construction is happening on one of the busiest roads of a popular Indy neighborhood.

Both lanes of Broad Ripple Avenue between Guilford and Winthrop Avenues are closed.

Businesses are still operating.

"We are operating the same and we understand it might be more of an annoyance to come to the store because you can't just come to the front still but, I hope people still come enjoy what we do offer," said Goodfellas Pizzeria Shift Lead, Brenan Stun.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW) says crews are placing storm drains to reduce flooding and improve pedestrian infrastructure.

All businesses will remain open during construction. They're accessible through sidewalks.

Parking is a little more challenging for visitors.

"I didn't know about this construction coming in, so we tried to come up Broad Ripple Ave. and ended up having to make a bunch of different turns through parking lots to find parking," said Zane Meihhart.

There is some concern that business will slow down throughout the next three months, but for Goodfellas Pizzeria, and Union Jack Pub, it's still business as usual.

"We've seen at least the numbers look pretty consistent to what they have been these past several weeks so fingers crossed that continues over the next several months," said Bar Manager, Luke Basile.

The $8.4 million dollar will eventually include widened sidewalks, ADA-compliant ramps and a multi-use trail from the Monon Trail to Primrose Avenue.