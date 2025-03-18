Brownsburg to join 'build-to-rent' trend with 165-single home project

BROWNSBURG — Amid soaring home prices and a competitive market, build-to-rent housing developments are popping up across central Indiana. The new concept is coming to Brownsburg and aims to make getting into a home attainable for more Hoosiers.

The development is a project between Buckingham, Onyx+East.

Phase I of the project is underway right now at the intersection of U.S. 136 and Northfield Drive and will feature 165 maintenance-free single-family homes available for rent at Mural Brownsburg.

The 3- and 4-bedroom homes will range from 1,572 to 2,086 square feet and include 2-3.5 bathrooms and private outdoor spaces.

“It provides a single-family home for somebody rather than an apartment that they can rent that’s professionally managed,” explained Jake Dietrich, the Vice President of Acquisitions and Development with Onxy+East.

It’s a development that single moms Alecia Wilkins and Cassey Watkins believe is needed in the community, especially now.

“It’s very difficult to find a place, especially a house for three kids,” Wilkins said.

“Me and Aly, we haven’t been able to purchase a home, we’ve been trying to the last few years and it is very hard to get approved,” added Watkins.

The build-to-rent concept is growing in popularity across the U.S. and central Indiana.

Since 2024, experts estimate builders across the nation started on roughly 90,000 build-to-rent units.

“Build-to-rent is more predominantly found in more Sunbelt and Southern Communities, and we've been one of the pioneers of it here in the Midwest,” Dietrich told WRTV.

There are several build-to-rent communities locally, including in Fishers, Greenfield and a development by Onyx+East in Noblesville called the Marea.

It features a 144-unit single-family rental community, ranging from $2,275 to $2,750 a month.

“It's been really well received by the market. It's a pioneer out there in terms of the type of homes that are offered,” Dietrich said.

The push behind the concept is to make it easier for Hoosiers to get into homes.

“We've seen recently, rising interest rates and construction costs have pushed home ownership out of reach for some folks,” Dietrich said. “This is really appealing because it provides a really quality home at a monthly cost lower than buying."

The entire project is expected to be completed by early 2027 and will also feature walking paths a neighborhood clubhouse and a pool.

The developers told WRTV they are still working out rental prices for the Brownsburg community.

Mural Brownsburg will begin leasing this October. For more information, click here.