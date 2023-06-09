Watch Now
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

8-year-old transported to hospital after accidental shooting on Indy's west side

IMPD
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Smith, Andrew
IMPD
Posted at 5:50 PM, Jun 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-09 18:09:29-04

INDIANAPOLIS — According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, a child accidentally shot themselves on the west side of Indy on Friday.

Police said they were called to 4038 Breton St. around 5:30 p.m for reports of a person shot.

According to police, they arrived and found an 8-year-old child suffering from a gunshot injury.

The child was transported to Riley Hospital and is in stable condition.

Police said that the incident was reported as accidental.

This is the second juvenile shot and transported to Riley Hospital after an accidental shooting on Friday.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE