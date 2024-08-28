Court Documents: 2 adults arrested after 3-year-old accidentally shoots himself

INDIANAPOLIS — At least five kids have been shot in the Indianapolis area in just two weeks, three of which are believed to be accidental.

The most recent victim is a three-year-old toddler police believe accidentally shot himself in a car on Tuesday.

“He’s a fighter and he’s strong,” the child’s father said.

The child’s father told WRTV that he wasn’t involved in the incident.

“Lock your guns up, really be attentive to your children and pay attention to where you are using firearms,” he said.

Court documents say the toddler was in a car with his mother and three other kids. They stopped to pick up his mom’s friend from work.

During the stop, the three-year-old picked up a gun that was sitting in the car. The boy was accidentally shot in the stomach, police say.

“It breaks my heart as a mayor and as a father,” Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said.

Police say the two adults who were in the car with the toddler were arrested and are each facing a preliminary charge of neglect of a dependent.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears hopes this sends a message to parents.

“Once again, we need to send a message that the gun is the ultimate responsibility because the consequence is that a kid can lose their life,” Prosecutor Mears said.

The child’s family tells WRTV the boy reminds in the hospital in critical yet stable condition.