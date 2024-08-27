Toddler in critical condition after being shot on Indy's southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A toddler is in critical condition after being shot on Indy's southwest side on Tuesday.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot near the intersection of S. Harding St. and W. Morris St.

When they arrived, they located a male toddler in a vehicle with gunshot injuries.

The toddler was transported to the hospital and is currently in critical condition.

Preliminary, police believe the shooting was possibly self-inflicted.

"Two children shot within the last 24 hours is devastating," IMPD PIO Brown said at the scene.

The incident marks the 2nd child shot in less than 24 hours and adds to a number of accidental shooting in the past week.

On Monday,3-year-old Armonie Booker was shot and killed in the back of a vehicle.

Last week, three kids were shot in accidental shootings. One of those shootings took the life of 4-year-old Corione Butts Jr.

Police continue to urge the importance of gun safety.

WATCH | IMPD voices concerns after 3 children shot in Indianapolis