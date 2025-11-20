One dead in Hamilton County crash- all southbound U.S. 31 lanes closed

HAMILTON COUNTY — A deadly crash on U.S. 31 in northern Hamilton County closed the highway southbound, and one lane northbound Thursday morning.

The crash was reported just around 4:45 a.m. on U.S. 31 between 246th and 256th streets near the Hamilton and Tipton county line.

The state transportation department, citing the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department reported one person died in the crash.

U.S. 31 southbound is closed and traffic is being diverted to SR-28. Drivers are asked to take eastbound SR-28 to southbound SR-19 in Tipton, then westbound on 236th Street to SB-31.

The crash is just north of downtown Westfield.

Northbound lanes are also being impacted due to the crash. One lane of traffic was reported closed as crews investigate and clean up the crash. At 7 a.m. crews reported the northbound lane is expected to reopen in the next hour. No indication on a timeline for the reopening of southbound lanes on U.S. 31.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

