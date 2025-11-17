Family displaced after truck crashes into home on Indy's north side

INDIANAPOLIS — Only slight injuries reported after a truck crashed into a family's home on Indy's North Side.

The Indianapolis Fire Department reports, Sunday evening, a truck crashed into the back wall and drove through the kitchen of the home off Portland Square.

The family of three was fortunately not in their kitchen, IFD said. The man driving the truck was taken to the hospital with slight injuries.

The family of three is now displaced, after IFD Collapse Rescue Team determined the structural integrity of the home was compromised.

The family is working with apartment management for shelter.

IMPD is investigating the crash, no cause was given.