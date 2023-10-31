Family of man killed in September officer-involved shooting watches body camera video

INDIANAPOLIS — Today the family of Eric Taylor says they were able to look at IMPD’s body camera video of the night Taylor was killed in September.

“They are going through the loss of a son but before that they are going through a loss of another son,” Bennett said.

Pastor Shawn Bennett spoke to WRTV on behalf of the family on Tuesday. He said that IMPD didn’t release the video on Tuesday, and he believes that the department will at a later date.

“Right now we are trying to get all the facts,” Bennett added.

Police say Taylor led officers on a chase on Indy’s southside. When he was pulled over near Madison Avenue and Stop 10 Road... police say he got out of his car with a gun in his hand.

After they claim he refused to drop it... officers say he told them to shoot him.

“They can tase they can rubber bullet – there are a lot of things in reform that they already said,” Bennett told WRTV inside the City-County building on Tuesday.

Reverend Charles Harrison serves as a chaplain for Indiana State Police in Indianapolis. He says while every investigation is different it’s important to note what officers are facing during these incidents.

“These officers want to go home to their families, and they are trying to handle these situations in ways that protect themselves and the individuals that they encounter,” Rev. Harrison said.

Since the start of the year there have been 14 officer-involved shootings. At least 8 of those people have died. IMPD said it’s going to bring in an outside consultant to look at the departments use of deadly force.

“When people assume that these officers are intentionally shooting people – I just feel like that’s not fair and let’s look at both sides,” Rev. Harrison concluded.

IMPD did not say when they will release the video. The department says the case remains under investigation.