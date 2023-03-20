Family remembers loved one who was shot and killed over the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS -- Two families are mourning loved ones after they were victims of deadly gun violence over the weekend.

One of the people killed was a 16-year-old boy. The Marion County Coroner’s office identified him as Corey Duncan. Duncan was found shot and killed on Indy's west side near Ben Davis High School, according to IMPD.

The Marion County Coroner's Office identified another victim as 29-year-old Julius Simpson. Police say he was found shot at an apartment complex near East 25th Street and Hillside Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

“He was the little brother who thinks he was the big brother,” Sherease Fancher, Simpson’s sister said.

Fancher spoke to WRTV on Monday about her little brother. She described Simpson as a loving man who had a large family.

“He was humble. He took care of us" Fancher said. "He kept us together. He was the man in the family.”

Simpson’s death marks at least the 43rd Hoosier to be killed by gun violence in Indianapolis this year.

“He has a son, now he has to grow up without his father. He don’t even understand that his father is gone,” Fancher added.

Back at the apartment complex near East 25th Street. Flowers, cards, candles and bottles of juice are a reminder of how much his family says he was loved by his community.

“He was trying to become a better person, he wanted better for anybody that as around him because he saw the worst of it,” Brandon Ryans concluded.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Christopher Edwards at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or by e-mail at Christopher.Edwards@indy.gov

