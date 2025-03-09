Hoosiers join worldwide rallies calling for change on International Women's Day

INDIANA — This Women's History Month, many are demanding action and calling for change. Thousands took to the streets worldwide for International Women’s Day, including those here at home.

Hundreds of Hoosiers gathered at the Statehouse Saturday as a part of the global movement to 'Unite and Resist.'

“I just like to see women have more equal rights,” said Sarah Fix, a Hoosier from Noblesville.

“I’m here today to support other women,” added her friend Alex Colasanti, who identifies as a trans femme Hoosier. “I think the general liberation of all people is necessary, and we got to start somewhere.”

Both demonstrators told WRTV the push is especially needed now; at a time, they say reproductive rights are under attack at the federal and local levels in Indiana.

“I don't have access to health care that I could get in other states. I have an IUD so, like, you know, that's great for me, but not everyone can afford that procedure,” Fix told WRTV.

For Fix and Colasanti, fighting for change was just one of the many reasons, they showed up Saturday.

“I get to grow and network, and I get to express myself and hopefully people are interacting with each other in a way that they can build community and get further involved in their community.

“Everybody needs to be heard, and some people are better being heard as a group,” added Colasanti.

International Women’s Day on March 8, has been celebrated since the early 1900s.

It’s linked to the women's movement during the Russian Revolution in 1917.

