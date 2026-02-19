I-69 Southbound closed in Fishers after deadly crash involving pedestrian

FISHERS — A deadly crash has caused all southbound lanes on Interstate 69 in Fishers to close Thursday morning.

The crash was reported just after 5 a.m. near the 116th Street exit.

Indiana State Police say the preliminary investigation shows the crash involves a pedestrian and a vehicle.

The crash happened between OLD IN 238 and IN 37 in Fishers.

Drivers can exit to 116th Street, then rejoin SB-69 using the 116th St. entrance ramp.

Expect significant delays and backups as crews investigate.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.