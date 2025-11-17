I-69 Southbound closed in Johnson County after crash

INDIANAPOLIS — A serious crash in Johnson County Monday morning closed all lanes of I-69 Southbound.

The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. near Stones Crossing Road, north of SR-144.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office shared images of the crash that showed significant damage to a car, and debris on the roadway.

No immediate report of injuries.

The crash happened near the 154 mile-marker. Southbound lanes of I-69 are expected to be shut down for the next few hours, Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess said.

Traffic is being diverted off I-69 at Smith Valley Road. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.