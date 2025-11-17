I-70 EB in Hendricks County closed due to overturned semi

CLAYTON, Ind. — An overturned semi closed all eastbound lanes of I-70 Monday morning in Hendricks County.

Around 1a.m. Indiana Department of Transportation reported all lanes of I-70EB were closed from Clayton to Plainfield for the overturned semi.

The incident is reported to be at the 61-mile marker on I-70.

Drivers are being diverted onto SR-39 from I-70, and backups are significant.

Local roads can be used to get through Plainfield then back on I-70, or drivers can take US-40 into Indianapolis.

INDOT is expecting delays for quite some time as crews work to clean up the area. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

No word of any injuries.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.