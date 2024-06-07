Iconic Knightstown restaurant reopens, those impacted remember the blaze that took it down

KNIGHTSTOWN — A Henry County icon is back open months after being destroyed by a fire.

The owners of Frosty Boy say the restaurant has been in the family for more than five decades.

January 8, 2024, is the date owner Jessica Dagley says her restaurant caught on fire.

“The gas valve on the grill malfunctioned and that was it,” Dagley said.

The restaurant was deemed a total loss, the owners tell WRTV, but it was a moment during the fire that Dagley says she will remember forever.

“I was running towards it,” Dagley said.

In a video, you can see Dagley running towards her livelihood. She says she thought her husband was inside. Luckily, he wasn’t.

"She came running towards the building and I intercepted her," Sgt. John Davis, with the Knightstown Police Department, said.

Sgt. Davis stopped Jessica from going inside.

"She loved her husband, she was coming," Sgt. Davis told WRTV.

Dagley says Sgt. Davis saved her life; she calls him a small-town hero.

“If you think about what kind of people we have in Knightstown, we have people who will run into burning buildings,” Sgt. Davis added.

Dagley says she and her family spent months rebuilding. Frosty Boy is back open serving the community.

She is thankful for the love and support and her newfound friend.

“If he wasn’t here, I probably would have ended up in the back,” Dagley said.