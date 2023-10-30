IMPD leadership addresses weekend mass shooting: 'We need parents to step up to the plate'

INDIANAPOLIS -- An investigation continues into what led up to a mass shooting at a north side business over the weekend.

On Sunday, police said a shooting left 10 people between the ages 16 and 21 injured and a 16-year-old girl dead.

“This is unnecessary. a 16-year-old is dead because people were promoting on social media and they show up and things turn violent and that is unacceptable,” IMPD Deputy Chief Kendale Adams said.

IMPD leadership addressed the media Monday afternoon, nearly more than 24 hours after officers were called to a business park at 5100 E 65th St. on reports of a large party. Police say there was an underage party with people using drugs.

IMPD says there were more than 100 people there and at some point shots rang out.

“This party – this unauthorized party was promoted on snapchat,” Deputy Chief Adams added.

Police also say the promoter was using cash app to collect money for the party. Police believe there was more than one person firing the shots.

“We cannot enforce our way out of this - we need parents to step up to the plate,” Deputy Chief Adams told WRTV on Monday.

More than 100 officers responded to the scene. When the dust settled, police say they found 6 guns and several shell casings. Police are working to determine where the guns came from.

“This fool or these fools damn near took my grandbaby and I hate that this young lady lost her life over some stupidity,” Andrew Holmes said.

Provided 16-year-old Terrell Sword was one of the people injured at the party.

Holmes is a community activist from Chicago. He says his 16-year-old grandson Terrell Sword was one of the people injured at the party.

“Who raised you with hatred and no love and that’s the problem. They are showing these guns more love than they love their damn self,” Holmes concluded.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IMPD Detective Gregory Taylor at 317-327-3475 or by e-mail at Gregory.Taylor2@indy.gov.

Alternatively, anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

