Indiana Crime Guns Task Force working to take illegal guns off the streets

INDIANAPOLIS — So far this year, more than 360 illegal guns have been taken off the streets by the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force.

“What we have seen over the past couple of years, is that they continue to target crime guns and those people who are illegally possessing firearms,” Lt. Shane Foley with IMPD said.

The task force is a partnership between multiple central Indiana law agencies to address violent crime.

IMPD

On Saturday morning, officers with the task force arrested 37-year-old Antonio Berryafter police say he rammed into 3 police cars, injuring two officers.

“Our officers – detectives and individuals from other agencies are putting their lives on the line to keep people safe – they are going out there and facing individuals who they are known to be armed,” Lt. Foley added.

The task force is a partnership with multiple state and federal agencies surrounding Central Indiana including Boone and Hamilton County.

“We have said this before – we can’t do this alone. It can’t just be IMPD, and it can’t just be members of the community – we need all parts of the criminal justice system to work together,” Lt. Foley added.

This year the task force tells WRTV it has taken more than 360 guns off the streets, seized more than $420,000 and have made 130 felony arrests.

IMPD

Here is a breakdown of the data per IMPD:

Total firearms seized- 363

Felony arrests- 130

Cocaine seized- 1488g

Heroin seized- 244g

Fentanyl seized- 9,720g

Meth seized- 12,892g

Marijuana seized- 42,722g

Currency held for forfeiture- $424,144