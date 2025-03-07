Indiana family seeks justice after loved one killed in deadly hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS— An Indiana family is seeking justice after their loved one was killed in a hit and run on Indy’s near east one less than a week ago.side

“I don’t want anyone to forget my daughter and who she was,” Penny Thompson said.

Thompson says her daughter, 43-year-old Emily Martinez, was always a positive light.

Provided

“She called me every day and now I don’t get those phone calls because somebody had to run her down and leave her in the street,” Thompson.

Police say she was hit and killednear the intersection of Washington and Rural Street on Indy's near east side Saturday night.

IMPD says the driver kept going.

WRTV

“I can’t believe that somebody would leave her lifeless in the middle of the road,” Martin Thompson Junior said, Emily’s brother.

Police believe the driver was in a black 2009-2012 Audi A4. The car has driver-side windshield damage and pieces recovered from the scene were from the driver's side fog light area.

IMPD Stock image of 2009-2012 Audi

“Pay attention. There are so many people out walking around. My daughter walked everywhere – she never drove – she either walked or rode the bus – she was always careful,” Thompson concluded.

If you have any information about the above vehicle, call Crimes Stoppers or the Crash Investigation Office at 317-327-6549.