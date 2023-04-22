Indianapolis family's cry for help after man is left for dead following shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — The family of 45-year-old Brian Jackson is searching for answers nearly one week after he was killed.

“Gun violence right now is horrible, and it needs to stop,” Sherry Hunt, Jackson's sister-in-law, said.

Police say Jackson was found shot and killed near the intersection of 38th street and Franklin Road on Indy’s north east side on Sunday.

“I don’t want anybody to feel what I’m feeling right now. I don’t want anyone to feel pain like this," Jacob Roberson, Jackson's brother, said. "That’s my brother. We were so close. We did everything together."

Jackson's family remembers him as a kind, carefree man that would do anything for his family. Federal authorities are stepping in to try and mitigate the problem.

Jackson's family grieves during a time when gun violence in the city is a prominent discussion.

State officials announced the charges for several people who were in connection to a gun-stealing scheme in which people were selling guns illegally in Indianapolis.

“We know the only way to reduce gun violence is to work together to identify the sources of the guns that are fueling this violence,” U.S District Attorney Zachary Myers said.

Officials say there were around 200 guns taken off the streets. Their goal is to stop the crime before it happens.

“Our friends, our neighbors, our children are being shot down. This violence impacts all of us. The common denominator for almost all of these shootings is firearms in the hands of people who have no businesses having them,” Myers said.

Jackson's family says they will not stop until justice is served and whoever killed him is found.

Though police still haven’t made an arrest in Jackson's case, and the recent charges weren’t connected to his death, his family says it gives them hope that a solution to gun violence is out there.

“The fact that this stuff keeps happening hurts. I understand that it happened to our family, but it also happenes to many other families, and it just needs to stop,” Daniel Roberson, Jackson's brother, said.

Anyone with information about this Jackson's death should contact Detective Gary Toms at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or by email at Gary.Toms@Indy.gov

