Indianapolis man arrested accused of impersonating a police officer

INDIANAPOLIS -- A man has been arrested after being accused of impersonating a police officer.

Court documents show that a man was arrested over the weekend after another man told police he was being followed by a White Chevy Avalanche Truck. Court documents claim the truck’s lights were flashing red and blue across the front windshield.

“This is our area – it’s very concerning – this is our territory that we drive every day to and from work,” Melissa Roddy said.

The man told police he pulled off the side of the road thinking he was getting pulled over by the truck.

IMPD says officers eventually caught up to the suspect in the vehicle. Court documents state police found multiple separate lights that could flash red and blue like an emergency vehicle.

“We are thankful to the citizen that called in and thankful to the officers who responded quickly and get these individuals behind bars…. And hopefully this is sending a message to our community that you can’t act like the police if you aren’t the police,” IMPD Lt. Shane Foley said.

Court records show this is at least the second time in the last week officers made an arrest in a similar case. According to court documents, Jonathan Beckerwas driving behind an unmarked IMPD officer and activated what appeared to be red and blue emergency lights, as if he was pulling the officer over.

Photos of the incident show Becker wearing a green safety shirt that mimics a police officer’s uniform, along with a radio. His SUV had an overhead light, front push bar and a mounted computer, handcuffs and radar gun inside.

“We don’t want somebody to think that they are stopped by police and its somebody who might have something else in mind,” Lt. Foley told WRTV.

IMPD says it’s no secret that the department is hiring. The department says to call 911 if you are being approached by someone you think is impersonating an officer.

“It’s curious to me when we are in a position of hiring that people would try to emulate the police instead of being the police,” Lt. Foley added.