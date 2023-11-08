Mike Epps working to “Buy Back the Block” he grew up on

INDIANAPOLIS-- A famous comedian from Indianapolis is revitalizing his neighborhood.

“I’ve seen the neighborhood go through a couple of different changes from the time I was born until 53,” Mike Epps told WRTV on Tuesday.

For more than a year Mike Epps has been working to clean up his near north side community. That is the Kennedy King neighborhood near 21st Street and Carrollton Avenue.

“Everything I’m trying to do is inspire – the next generation – give them information and letting them know,” Epps added.

The revitalization is a part of new show on HGTV called Buying Back the Block. The show is set to air on Wednesday morning.

In the show Epps and his wife update each house, adding modern amenities and keeping the original charm, to create affordable and beautiful places for families to buy or rent.

Driven by his passionate vision, Mike will be hands-on as he oversees the projects, including the overhaul of his grandmother’s house, alongside his expert construction team.

“It’s all about community – land and – it’s all about building legacy for your family and your neighborhood,” Epps added.

On Tuesday, Epps was honored at a McDonald’s in Indianapolis. He was a McDonald’s crew member in Indianapolis. It was his first job while he was in high school. The honoring was a part of McDonald’s 1 in 8 campaign. It focuses on the statistic that 1 in 8 Americans has been employed by McDonald’s at some point in their lives.

“It’s about legacy and family,” Epps concluded.