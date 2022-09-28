Watch Now
HGTV greenlights new Mike Epps series set in Indianapolis

Three episode season is set to debut in Summer 2023
WRTV
Posted at 8:47 PM, Sep 27, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Indy’s own Mike Epps will soon take his on-screen talents to HGTV.

Epps, an actor, comedian, producer and real estate investor announced along with HGTV on Tuesday that his new show, with a working title of “Buying Back the Block”, is set to air in September 2023.

Mike Epps and his wife, television producer and design enthusiast Kyra Epps, have already transformed an abandoned firehouse on the block into their stunning new family home, will continue improving the neighborhood and restoring a sense of community with more property renovations.

The duo will update each house, adding modern amenities and keeping the original charm, to create affordable and beautiful places for families to buy or rent.

Driven by his passionate vision, Mike will be hands-on as he oversees the projects, including the overhaul of his grandmother’s house, alongside his expert construction team.

“Kyra and I are restoring two homes on the block, one was my grandmother's house from the 1960s,” Mike Epps said in a release. “Our kids will see us work firsthand, nail by nail, to rebuild these homes and our community. Our goal is to inspire legacy and family for generations to come."

“Our two little ones are growing up on the same block as Mike did in the ‘70s,” Kyra Epps said in a release. “Over the last two years, Mike and I realized that we needed to be close to our families more than ever. We decided to spend more time in Indianapolis so our children could understand the importance of family and their family history. I am excited to bring my design style to the neighborhood for future families to experience.”

